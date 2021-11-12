C John Wilder Purchases 7,058 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

EVRG opened at $64.61 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Evergy by 528.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Evergy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,796,000 after acquiring an additional 286,330 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 68,025 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.