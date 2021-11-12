Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Sells $541,035.58 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FL opened at $53.86 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Foot Locker by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 484,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 390,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

