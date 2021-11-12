Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

GCTAF stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

