Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/3/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/8/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/16/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
BUD stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
