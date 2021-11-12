Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BUD stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

