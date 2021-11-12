Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,497,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $10.05 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

