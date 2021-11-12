GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Price Target Raised to $6.25

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoldMining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.38 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

