Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.