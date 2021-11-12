Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.31.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

