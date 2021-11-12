Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 322 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $61,228,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

NYSE MHK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

