Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $51,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 836.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5,371.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 615,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,462.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 544,207 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

