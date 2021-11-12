Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$81.00 at Desjardins

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05. Stantec has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 97.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 425.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 30.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 236,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 214,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

