Aviva’s (AV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

LON AV opened at GBX 408.30 ($5.33) on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.20. The stock has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

