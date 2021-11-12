Aviva’s (AV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
LON AV opened at GBX 408.30 ($5.33) on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 401.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.20. The stock has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
