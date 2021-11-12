Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $42,471.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,018. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

