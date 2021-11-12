Contrasting Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Bruker 11.44% 31.48% 10.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Akoya Biosciences and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bruker 1 3 3 0 2.29

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.30%. Bruker has a consensus target price of $75.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.42%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Bruker.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Bruker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.67 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Bruker $1.99 billion 6.27 $157.80 million $1.77 46.42

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Bruker beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

