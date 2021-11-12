Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,222 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

