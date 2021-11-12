Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,504 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

KMX opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.