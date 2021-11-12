Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.22 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,267,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

