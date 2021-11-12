Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,013.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,634 shares of company stock valued at $291,117 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

