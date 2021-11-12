State Street Corp Has $52.49 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.45% of Stewart Information Services worth $52,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

