State Street Corp Acquires 302,780 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.59% of Forma Therapeutics worth $54,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $871.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.51. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

