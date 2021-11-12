Morgan Stanley Increases Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $79.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMPL. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of AMPL opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

