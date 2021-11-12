Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLK. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos stock opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.