Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.78 ($4.44).

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.