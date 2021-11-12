WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

Several research firms recently commented on SMWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday.

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,311 ($17.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,628.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,679.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

