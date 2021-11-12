Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.81.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $191.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.85. The company has a market cap of $120.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 140.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

