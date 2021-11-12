Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.22.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,330,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,751,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.