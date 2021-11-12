Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $151.40, but opened at $140.03. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $129.02, with a volume of 6,784 shares.

Specifically, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,875,870 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

