Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.6% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cloudflare by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Argus increased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,521.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 861,790 shares of company stock worth $121,887,243 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

