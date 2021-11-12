AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,521 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 80.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 180,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth about $3,790,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NX opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $752.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.58. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

