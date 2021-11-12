AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.