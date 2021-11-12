Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $654,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $264.62 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 290.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

