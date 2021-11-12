Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $1,039,308.90 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.