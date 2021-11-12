Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 140,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.