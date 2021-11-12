DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.