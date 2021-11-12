PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

PARTS iD stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. PARTS iD has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PARTS iD by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

