Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells $567,483.95 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.98 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Twitter by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $154,588,000 after purchasing an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 56,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 428,368 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

