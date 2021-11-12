Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target to $9.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $746.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209,565 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,972,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,153 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 892,273 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.