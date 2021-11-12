State Street Corp Has $54.84 Million Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $54,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HMN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

