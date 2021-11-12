Wolfe Research Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $46.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target increased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.16.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.