Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,586 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.25% of Varex Imaging worth $55,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $15,863,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 461,997 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 346,747 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

