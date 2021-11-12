UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,661 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after buying an additional 625,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

