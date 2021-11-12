UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $26.97 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

