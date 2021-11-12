Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $56.49 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

