HC Wainwright Increases Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $35.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

