DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,152,277 shares of company stock worth $178,482,558. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

