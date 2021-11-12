Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $84.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.17.

NYSE:MGA opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Magna International by 41.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

