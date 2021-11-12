Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.06.

NYSE IR opened at $58.25 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

