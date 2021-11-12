Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $585,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

