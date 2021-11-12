Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 386,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

