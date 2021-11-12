Amalgamated Bank Acquires 51,092 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.